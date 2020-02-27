Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

OFC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. 11,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,789.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

