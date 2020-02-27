Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $715.31 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $715.31 million and approximately $289.35 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00042587 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.34 or 1.00320644 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00054563 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000588 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000483 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

