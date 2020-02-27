Costco Wholesale (COST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COST opened at $305.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.53 and its 200 day moving average is $297.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

