COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $673,518.00 and $1.02 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVA has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One COVA token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.95 or 0.02614236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00219397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

