CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.14 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CRA International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $344.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

