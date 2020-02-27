Crawford & Company (CRD.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRD.A opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $438.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

