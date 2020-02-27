Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Crawford & Company to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $407.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

CRD.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

