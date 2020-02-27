Cred Price Tops $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Cred token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, Gate.io and OKEx. Over the last week, Cred has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and $713,202.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02572140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00217730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.