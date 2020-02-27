CREDIT Market Cap Reaches $171,944.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, CREDIT has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $171,944.00 and approximately $13,785.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00053033 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

