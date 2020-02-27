Credit Suisse Group Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $92.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Wolfe Research lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock traded up $8.17 on Thursday, hitting $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,311,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,039. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Square by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.