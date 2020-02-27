Credit Suisse Group Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $111.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $25.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.86. 3,283,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,952. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $125.91.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

