Credit Suisse Group Raises J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $100.00

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,903. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.92.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after buying an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

