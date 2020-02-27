Credit Suisse Group Trims Heico (NYSE:HEI) Target Price to $143.00

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $153.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HEI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of HEI stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $102.16. 64,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,400. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.75. Heico has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Heico by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Heico by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Heico by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Heico by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

