Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CPG opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPG. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.