Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CPG opened at C$3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.60 and a 52-week high of C$6.30.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

