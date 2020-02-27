Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 20,000 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Xilinx makes up approximately 1.0% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Shares of XLNX opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

