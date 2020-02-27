Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 287,700 Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 287,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,897,000. Progyny accounts for approximately 3.9% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Progyny at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.68. Progyny Inc has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

