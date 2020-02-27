Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 7.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 618,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,518 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $251.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.19 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.57.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.18.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

