Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 2.0% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $138.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

