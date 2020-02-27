Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Five Below comprises approximately 4.8% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Five Below worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.00. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

