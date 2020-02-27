Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Purchases 25,006 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital comprises 1.1% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. FMR LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,814 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,360,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $37,151,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 114,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

