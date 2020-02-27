Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Purchases 35,139 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,264 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 4.8% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of SEA worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

NYSE:SE opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

