Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,540 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 7.6% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,980,000 after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 307,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,299,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.81.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $456.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.17 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $593.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.