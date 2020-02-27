Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 4.8% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 84,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.07.

DPZ stock opened at $366.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.02.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,160,744. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

