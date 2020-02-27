Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000. Luckin Coffee accounts for about 3.0% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Luckin Coffee as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Luckin Coffee by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Shares of LK opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on LK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luckin Coffee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Luckin Coffee Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK).

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.