Critical Contrast: Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Finisar has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finisar and ChipMOS Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar $1.28 billion 2.23 -$53.22 million $0.59 40.29 ChipMOS Technologies $603.80 million 1.41 $43.31 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finisar.

Profitability

This table compares Finisar and ChipMOS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar -3.48% 4.62% 3.07% ChipMOS Technologies 13.02% 13.86% 7.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Finisar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Finisar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Finisar and ChipMOS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar 0 3 0 0 2.00 ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finisar currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.34%. Given Finisar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Finisar is more favorable than ChipMOS Technologies.

Summary

Finisar beats ChipMOS Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides packaged laser, receivers, and photodetectors for data communication and telecommunication applications; and passive optical components for telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

