Critical Review: AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) vs. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Acceleron Pharma -353.57% -30.79% -27.96%

Volatility & Risk

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Acceleron Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 131.95 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -22.56 Acceleron Pharma $13.99 million 331.47 -$118.87 million ($2.59) -33.73

AVITA MED LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA MED LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AVITA MED LTD/S and Acceleron Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acceleron Pharma 0 3 11 0 2.79

AVITA MED LTD/S presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus target price of $94.31, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Acceleron Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company is based in Valencia, California.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.