Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Crocs updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of CROX traded down $5.42 on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 4,283,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,364. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

