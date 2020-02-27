CrowdWiz Trading 19.7% Lower This Week (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $10,321.00 and $7.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008009 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000496 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

