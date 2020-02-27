CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.07-6.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.12 EPS.

NYSE:CCI traded down $11.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.97. 4,593,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $117.03 and a one year high of $168.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

