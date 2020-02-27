CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $10.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.71. 304,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.59%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

