Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

CRY has been the topic of several research reports. First Analysis downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 357.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.16, a P/E/G ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

