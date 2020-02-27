CryoPort (CYRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect CryoPort to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.87 on Thursday. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

