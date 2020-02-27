Cryptaur Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $4,226.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00495035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.76 or 0.06618283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005394 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.