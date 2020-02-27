Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.24 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $602,926.00 and $387.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00349258 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010020 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027016 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,665,069 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,653 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

