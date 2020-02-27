Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003075 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $116,238.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

