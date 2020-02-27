Crystal Clear Market Cap Hits $9,147.00 (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Crystal Clear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $9,147.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.02588860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00127943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

