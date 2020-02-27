CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. CSI Compressco updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 175,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCLP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

