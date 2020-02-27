Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Holdings Decreased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,792 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Cubic worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUB opened at $57.47 on Thursday. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $186,909 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUB shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

