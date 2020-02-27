Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.50-7.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.50 to $7.70 EPS.

NYSE CW traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.06. The stock had a trading volume of 385,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,582. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $108.96 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

