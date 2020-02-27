CyberMiles Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.79 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, DragonEX and Koinex. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $4.79 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00703924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00068253 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007426 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX, LBank, Cobinhood, Bibox, Zebpay, Binance, Koinex, CoinBene, Bithumb, Huobi, IDCM, Tokenomy, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

