Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the January 30th total of 298,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 3,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,074. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

