Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 213,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

