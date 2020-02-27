Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the January 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CYCN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 38,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,110. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 296,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

