Cyclopharm Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CYC)

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Cyclopharm has a one year low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a one year high of A$1.50 ($1.06). The company has a market cap of $95.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.44.

In other news, insider James McBrayer 539,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th.

Cyclopharm Company Profile

Cyclopharm Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The company offers diagnostic equipment and consumables, which are used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

