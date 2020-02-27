CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Update

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 30th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTEK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CynergisTek by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CynergisTek by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in CynergisTek by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CynergisTek by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 443,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 40,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

CTEK stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTEK shares. TheStreet lowered CynergisTek from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.