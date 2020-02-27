Cypress Capital LLC Cuts Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cypress Capital LLC trimmed its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $99.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

