Cypress Capital LLC Has $6.70 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,221,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $92.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

