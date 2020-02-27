Cypress Capital LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 3.9% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.