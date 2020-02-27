Cypress Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 15.4% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $154.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

